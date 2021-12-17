BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were injured in a pair of triple shootings in east and central Baltimore Friday afternoon, police said. One person sustained life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded around noon to a Shot Spotter alert in East Baltimore. At the 1800 block of Castle Street, they found three men shot where were 19- 32- and 44-years old.
Less than an hour later, officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to another Shot Spotter alert in the 600 block of Laurens Street. There, two victims were rushed to hospitals. Officers then learned of a third victim who walked into an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims have life-threatening injuries.
They are working to confirm this victim was from the same incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.