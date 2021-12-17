MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged in the November shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Middle River, Baltimore County Police said.
Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, are charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Eastern Boulevard near Hawthorn Plaza Shopping Center, where was shot in a parking lot. He ran into a pharmacy nearby for help.
Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.