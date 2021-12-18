RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old boy who was reported critically missing from Randallstown Saturday morning.
Rykeem Gaines was last seen in the 9300 block of Edway Circle wearing all black clothing, police said. He is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
