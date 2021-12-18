BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas is just one week away.
And some groups in our area are making sure kids get a taste of Christmas magic.
Catherine’s Family & Youth Services’ Toy Giveaway was Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Brandon Scott was in attendance.
“We want kids and families to just be able to enjoy each other during the holiday time without worrying about stuff so we can provide as much resources to help with that, that’s really, really important,” said Shannon Morgan, cofounder of Catherine’s Family and Youth Services.
This was the organization’s seventh year for hosting a toy giveaway.
