Five Ravens From Practice Squad Activated For Sunday As Two Players Are Placed On COVID-19 Reserve ListFive Baltimore Ravens players from the practice squad have been activated for Sunday's game again the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens said Saturday.

At Least Two People Steal ATM From Baltimore Gas Station Early SaturdayTwo people backed their van through the window of a Baltimore gas station early Saturday morning and stole the ATM, Baltimore Police said.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Offers Prayers Friday For Baltimore Police Officer Keona HolleyAt the Ravens media briefing Friday, Coach John Harbaugh sent along his thoughts and prayers to Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and her family.

New York Mets Hire Buck Showalter As ManagerBuck Showalter is back on the bench in New York. Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.