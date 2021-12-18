OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens players from the practice squad have been activated for Sunday’s game again the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens said Saturday.

Defensive back Chris Westry and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist has tested positive and will not coach, according to a team statement. Randy Brown will take over his duties.

Without Westry, the Ravens are expected to rely on a cornerback rotation of Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Kevon Seymour and Robert Jackson, whom the team activated from the practice squad Saturday.

Safety Tony Jefferson also was elevated for the game after being signed to the practice squad this week. He could see more time on the field after started safety Chuck Clark was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week. Clark would be eligible only if he twice tested negative Saturday.

Tackles David Sharpe, Jaryd Jones-Smith and center Adam Redmond also were activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

WR Sammy Watkins is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out tomorrow vs. the Packers. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021