By Jennifer Donatelli
CORDOVA, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Alumni Association stepped up to help a Talbot County family whose home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

Barbara Gray and four of her family members have been living in a hotel after the fire broke out at her Cordova home, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, which was investigating the fire.

Investigators reached out to the alumni association to let members know the Grays lost everything, including Christmas gifts for a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Members of the association and the State Fire Marshal’s Upper Eastern Regional Office presented Gray and her family with gift cards and presents on Friday.

“Hopefully, even if it’s just for a moment, it takes the pressure and takes the pain away of what they’re going through,” Joseph Flanagan, MSFAA President and retired Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal, said in a statement. 

The Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and other departments took about 40 minutes to put out the fire. Everyone inside escaped.

Investigators determined a heater sparked the fire, which caused more than $200,000 in damages.

