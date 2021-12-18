BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of two fires that destroyed a garage attached to a Woodbine home and a garage in Havre de Grace on Friday.
The Woodbine fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. in the attached garage of a single-story ranch home in the 6600 block of Gigi Drive, according to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department.
It took about four hours to get the fire under control.
The department did not say if anyone was injured or an estimate on damages.
The Susquehanna Hose Company responded to the Havre de Grace fire in the 700 block of Erie Street Friday, although they did not say when the fire broke out.
No one was injured. The company did not give an estimate on damages.
