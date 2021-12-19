BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is on the list of inactive players tonight for the Ravens and will not being playing Sunday night against the Packers, according to the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, will not be playing on Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Along with Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Calais Campbell will not be playing.
Mekari is out due to a hand injury that only allowed limited participation in training.
Powers had a foot injury which did not allow him to practice.
Finally, Campbell had a thigh injury which prevented him from practicing.