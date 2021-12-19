Beal Has Season-High 37 points, Wizards Beat Jazz 109-103Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half.

Lamar Jackson On List Of Inactives; Will Not Being Playing TonightLamar Jackson is on the list of inactive players tonight for the Ravens and will not being playing Sunday night against the Packers.

Ravens Place Smith On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate WilliamsThe Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated defensive back Mazzi Williams from the practice squad, the franchise said Sunday.

Five Ravens From Practice Squad Activated For Sunday As Two Players Are Placed On COVID-19 Reserve ListFive Baltimore Ravens players from the practice squad have been activated for Sunday's game again the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens said Saturday.