ANNAPOLIS, M.d (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has surpassed the milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered.
"We have now administered our 10 millionth vaccine, which is an incredible milestone and a tribute to all the health care heroes working every day to get more people vaccinated and boosted," said Governor Hogan.
State officials are urging all eligible residents to get their booster shots to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
90.8 percent of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state of Maryland has also administered over one million booster shots.
Reports also show that 29.1 percent of kids aged 5-11 have been vaccinated.
Booster shots are urged to protect against the Omicron variant.