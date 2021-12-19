BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Procter & Gamble Company issued a voluntary product recall of aerosol dry conditioner and spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the U.S.
These products were discontinued due to the presence of benzene detected in some of the products. Exposure to this carcinogen can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin.
This can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer.
To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of caution.
The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans.
Following recent reports that showed traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, the company began a review of its total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of their products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.
No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are included in this recall.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. The affected brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall.
Consumers should also stop using and get rid of the affected aerosol spray products.