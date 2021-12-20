BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATM thieves haven’s slowed down – breaking into convenience stores with vans and making off with the cash-filled machines. Owners are taking matters into their own hands and asking for public assistance.

Hiwot Goiton owns the BP gas station and store on Reisterstown Road near Fordleigh Road. She wants the public to look closely at surveillance footage of a smash and grab at her store to try and identify the thieves or the van they came in.

“We got a call at 5:15 this morning that it happened to our station,” she said. “This is definitely a highly organized crime so it’s just frustrating that we are unable to solve this issue that’s happening stations, not just this one. We’ve seen in the news happening but nothing can prepare you for what happens to you.”

Surveillance video shows a white van backing into the storefront multiple times Monday morning, destroying the facade enough for the thieves to walk out with the ATM and drive off into the night.

Goiton’s concern was for her employee and the many others who work overnight that might be there when a van comes through the wall.

Baltimore police said they were called by the employee who was behind the front desk when the brazen theft happened.