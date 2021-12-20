BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is caring for 30 cold-stunned sea turtles.
Cold-stunning is a phenomenon in which sea turtles experience medical issues after extended exposure to cold water.
The National Aquarium Animal Rescue found the turtles on the shores of Cape Cod, Massachusetts in November.
26 kemp's ridley and four green sea turtles were transported to the New England Aquarium's Animal Care Center to stabilize.
They are now being treated at the National Aquarium for cold-stunning symptoms, including pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, eye lesions and blood infections.
The turtles will be named after musical instruments, continuing the Aquarium's yearly tradition of choosing a naming theme for their rescued sea turtles.
Since 1991, The National Aquarium Animal Rescue has rescued and rehabilitated 270 sea turtles.