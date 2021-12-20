BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,345 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Monday by the state health department.

This marks the 11th consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until earlier this month hadn’t surpassed that total since late April.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test as part of his testing routine. The governor, who has gotten both his vaccine and booster, said he feels fine.

Last week, hospitals throughout the state were directed to free up beds and delay scheduling non-emergency procedures after the state reached 1,200 hospitalizations.

Up-to-date data for several COVID-19 metrics have been unavailable since the Department of Health was hit by a cyber attack earlier this month. Only vaccination and hospitalization data are current.

Hospitalizations increased by 88 to 1,345. Of those hospitalized, 1,039 adults are in acute care and 291 adults are in intensive care. Ten children are in acute care and five are in intensive care.

A total of 4,223,728 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent data. The state has administered 10,036,866 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,407,916 are first doses and 3,898,124 are second doses.

The state reports that 325,604 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows at least 90% of all Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as officials monitor cases of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, Hogan said he does not anticipate imposing any lockdowns in Maryland. He’s asking residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“The bottom line: if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, get your booster shot,” the governor said last Friday.

In Maryland, everyone age 16 and up is eligible to get the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,405,222 additional or booster vaccine doses, according to the most recent data.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: