BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is offering free COVID-19 at-home tests available for pickup on Tuesday.
All twenty-two branches will be participating and branches will open from 10 a.m-5:30 p.m.
Those participating will be allowed to take two kits and supplies will be offered on a first come, first served basis while they last.
"The Pratt Library works hard making sure Baltimore accessible and equitable access to knowledge," Baltimore City Health Department said in a Facebook post. "We're proud to partner."
Those interested in receiving free kits can find Pratt library locations here.