BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Crofton police officer was sentenced to probation for falsifying time sheets to collect pay for time he didn’t work, authorities said.
Berney Williams, 34, was ordered to serve to one year of supervised probation and to pay $3,830 in restitution after entering an Alford plea to a count of misdemeanor theft, Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Monday.
Williams agreed to resign immediately from the Crofton Police Department.
Williams was suspended in November 2020 based on the preliminary findings of a police investigation into allegations that he submitted false time sheets and was paid for hours he didn't work.
The investigation found that dispatch logs of Williams’ shifts didn’t square with the officer’s time sheets, he didn’t show up on days he was scheduled to work and that he inflated his overtime hours.
In a statement, Leitess said Williams used his position to steal from the community he swore to protect.
In a statement, Leitess said Williams used his position to steal from the community he swore to protect.

"This sentence holds him accountable for actions as he's been ordered to repay the community for his unlawful actions," the state's attorney said in part.
By entering an Alford plea, Williams did not admit guilt but rather that the evidence would likely be enough to convince a judge or jury to find him guilty.