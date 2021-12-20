ANNAPOLIS M.d. (WJZ) — Maryland reached a historic agreement with multiple state employee unions on Monday.

This agreement will lead to significant wage increases for nurses, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other front line workers.

Governor Hogan announced that an agreement was made after negotiations with Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), BWI Airport Firefighters Local 142 and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Healthcare.

“These historic agreements are well-deserved for our hard working state employees and they deliver on one of our top priorities—to re-fund the police and support our first responders,” Gov. Hogan said. “Many of the employees of these unions are law enforcement officers and nurses—front line heroes who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to take care of them with these agreements.”

Employees represented by FOP, SLEOLA and BWI Firefighters will see a wage increase of 7% effective on Jul. 1, 2022, with additional wage increases spaced out through 2023.

Nurses will also receive a 6% wage increase on Jul. 1, 2022.

Employees represented by AFT-Healthcare will receive a 2% valued wage increase and a $1,000 bonus in Jan. 2022.

Non-represented employees will receive a 2% wage increase and a $1,000 bonus in Jan. 2022, with additional benefits and yearly wage increases.

Gov. Hogan also announced an enhanced focus on mental health resources available to state employees and is currently offering significant salary increases to the two remaining unions.