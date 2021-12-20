ELLICOTT CITY, M.d. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to Howard County Public School System educators.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan allocation and will be given to teachers and support staff.
“Our educators have served as a lifeline to our students and their families through the pandemic, managing the demands of switching from virtual to hybrid modes of instruction, all the while caring for the health and safety of their own families,” said Ball. “For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation.”
Ball also wrote a letter to the Board of Education requesting that they match Howards County’s $8 million commitment to educators through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.