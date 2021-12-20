LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a high school in Laurel.
Police said around 4:13 p.m., officers responded to Pallotti High School for the crash. Investigators said for unknown reasons, the car left the road and hit a section of the school. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.
The man was the only occupant of the vehicle, no other injuries were reported. Police said there was only superficial damage to the school, and there were no students or staff present.
The driver has not been identified.
This is an ongoing investigation, and Laurel Police ask with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to contact the department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.