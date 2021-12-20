BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he’s “feeling fine” after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor said in a tweet that the positive result came from a rapid test he took as part of his routine testing regimen.

“I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” said Hogan, a cancer survivor.

News of the governor’s positive test comes as Maryland contends with an elevated number of COVID-related hospitalizations.

Health officials reported Monday that 1,345 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the 11th straight day Maryland has topped 1,000 hospitalizations.

Once again, Hogan urged Maryland residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and their booster shots if they haven’t done so.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” he said.

Members of the governor’s staff tested positive over the summer, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford were not among them.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.