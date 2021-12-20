BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter.

The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s.

Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°.

Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures expected to plummet into the mid to upper 20s.

It seems the colder air has arrived just in time, with winter officially arriving at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

By the afternoon, though, temperatures will top out near 50°.

That’s not exactly warm, but it is slightly warm for this time of year.

The WJZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Wednesday when a coastal low is expected to spin offshore of Maryland.

So far, it looks like our state will see very minimal impacts, if any at all.

The Baltimore area may see a brief period of rain in the morning and winds picking up slightly in the afternoon.

The Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland have a better chance to see wet weather, but we are not expecting heavy or prolonged rain there either.

Highs on Wednesday will top out near 50° once again.

Thursday will be a bit chillier with temperatures in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies.

Our Christmas Eve starts off bright with clouds taking over through the day and a few showers arriving at night.

We may have a few more showers on Christmas, but those will clear out while everyone is inside opening presents in the morning.

By the afternoon, we’ll be dry and mild, with temperatures near 60°.

No white Christmas this year it seems, just a very warm one instead.