BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men remain in custody while awaiting trial in a pair of shootings, including one that sent a Baltimore police officer to the hospital and another that killed a local man.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are suspected of ambushing and shooting Officer Keona Holley last Thursday and carrying out the murder of Justin Johnson, a man killed in Yale Heights two hours later.

Both men are charged with attempted murder in Holley’s shooting and murder in Johnson’s killing.

Shaw was ordered held without bail during a hearing Monday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Knox is set to have his bail review hearing Tuesday after his attorney asked for an extra day to review the case.

The men were arrested on Friday, a day after Holley was gravely wounded and Johnson was killed in a pair of shootings that unfolded a couple of hours apart.

Holley was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot. She was rushed to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

About two hours later, police said, Johnson was fatally shot on Lucia Avenue in the Yale Heights area.

Police said the men were taken into custody after detectives found a vehicle of interest in the case. Two handguns believed to be connected to both shootings have been recovered, police said Friday.

At last check, Holley was on life support at Shock Trauma, where she’s listed in critical but stable condition.