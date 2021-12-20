OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Phillips Crab House announced on Monday that they are closing their iconic Ocean City location after over 66 years in business.

“Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year after year to build their vacation memories with us,” Phillips Crab House said. “Thank you for being such a wonderful part of our story.”

Other locations will remain open, including their Inner Harbor location.

“As we move forward, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that our original Crab House location gave us,” the business said. “We remain firmly planted in Maryland and will dedicate our resources in support of our Baltimore restaurant location, Baltimore culinary center and the growth of our retail, club, food service, and international business.”

The closing evoked a strong response from many on social media who took to the comment section to let Phillips Crab House know that they were a part of many childhood memories.

Phillips Crab House added, “While it is extremely difficult for our family to say goodbye to the Crab House, we will take with us all the memories from the days and nights with our coworkers and guests, the lessons we have all learned from working together as a strong team, and the friendships we have grown over the years.”