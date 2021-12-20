BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh isn’t beating himself up about another loss on a two-point conversion.
"We decided to go for it, it didn't work out," said Harbaugh in a press conference Monday. "Half the people are going to say we should have kicked it. I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it, I'm okay with that. I criticize myself myself for it…that's the way it goes, but you can't dwell on it too much."
At the end of Sunday’s game, the Raven’s were left with a 31-30 loss to Green Bay, according to the AP. Baltimore went for 2 with 42 seconds left, and Tyler Huntley’s pass was incomplete.
"We trust our players. We believe in our guys," Harbaugh said. "Those guys deserve an opportunity and we don't shy away from that."
This was the third big 2-point conversion the Ravens pursued in the past three weeks.
Harbaugh says that he is hopeful about the prospect of star quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to practice on Wednesday.
As they look to play against the Bengals again next week, Harbaugh said "we're going to have to be at our best on the road in a tough environment. We're looking forward to it."