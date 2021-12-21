BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to the 500 block of Loneys Lane, where they found the woman shot multiple times. She was rushed to an area hospital.
Homicide detectives have been notified due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.