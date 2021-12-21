BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a deadly crash last week in Baltimore County.
It happened about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the ramp connecting Merritt Boulevard to Eastern Avenue, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading north on the ramp when it crashed into a utility pole.
The driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger, 20-year-old Colby Boyd, died at the scene.
Three other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
No word yet on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.