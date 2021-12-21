BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott is set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning, his office announced.
The press conference will be streamed live on CBSN Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The mayor will be joined by Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and a slew of health professionals in the region.
Those health professionals include:
- Dr. David Marcozzi, COVID-19 Incident Commander, University of Maryland Medical System
- Dr. Kevin Sowers, Executive Vice President, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Dr. Bradley Chambers, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Baltimore Region, MedStar Health
- Rebecca Altman, Vice President, Chief Integration Officer, Lifebridge Health
- Ed Lovern, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Dr. Richard Katz, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital
- Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, President and CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute
The announcement comes during a coronavirus surge in the state. The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases in the past day, by far the most recorded in a 24-hour period.
The state's 7-day positivity rate is now 11.64%, the highest since June 2020.