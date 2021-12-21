BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens lined up in the cold Tuesday morning outside Baltimore’s 22 Pratt Library locations for free at-home COVID-19 tests, but many left empty handed.
The library system announced Monday it would have the rapid test kits available at each of its locations while supplies last. Each visitor was allowed two kits.
READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigate Deadly Crash
The line for free at-home COVID tests is around the block at the @prattlibrary in Hampden. They’re giving them always at all 22 of their locations. pic.twitter.com/4RGFMh9oTL
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) December 21, 2021
According to Pratt Library, people began lining up outside some branches hours before doors opened at 10 a.m., and at some locations, “staff began handing out tests early when it was clear the line exceeded supply to avoid keeping customers out in the cold.”
The program was in partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department, which said it will make more announcements about test kit distribution once more become available.
READ MORE: Supporters Of Juvenile Justice Reform Hopeful In Maryland
We are OUT of COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits at Pratt locations! For more information on how to get a COVID-19 test today visit: https://t.co/ZMP8ngazdI @BMore_Healthy pic.twitter.com/k9IpUvXFhF
— Pratt Library (@prattlibrary) December 21, 2021
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the government would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans as part of his Omicron plan. Starting in January, Biden said, Americans will be able to request rapid tests through a website and have them delivered, free of cost.
To find testing locations in Baltimore City, visit coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov.MORE NEWS: Test Kits Run Out Within Minutes At Baltimore City Libraries, Anne Arundel County Distributing 100K Kits