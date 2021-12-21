CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens lined up in the cold Tuesday morning outside Baltimore’s 22 Pratt Library locations for free at-home COVID-19 tests, but many left empty handed.

The library system announced Monday it would have the rapid test kits available at each of its locations while supplies last. Each visitor was allowed two kits.

According to Pratt Library, people began lining up outside some branches hours before doors opened at 10 a.m., and at some locations, “staff began handing out tests early when it was clear the line exceeded supply to avoid keeping customers out in the cold.”

The program was in partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department, which said it will make more announcements about test kit distribution once more become available.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the government would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans as part of his Omicron plan. Starting in January, Biden said, Americans will be able to request rapid tests through a website and have them delivered, free of cost.

To find testing locations in Baltimore City, visit coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov.

