ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from an Abingdon pharmacy Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
The attempted theft happened sometime Tuesday morning at the Walgreens located near the corner of Abington and Emmorton roads, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
Images taken by WJZ show significant damage to the storefront, including sliding doors propped against a wall near the entrance.
Additional details weren't immediately clear Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s incident marks the latest theft or attempted theft to hit the Baltimore area after a recent wave of similar incidents.