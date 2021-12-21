BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore officer Keona Holley continues to fight for her life in the ICU, community members came together Tuesday evening to pray for her recovery.

We Back Blue, a pro-law enforcement organization, held a prayer vigil outside the southeast police precinct.

One by one, candles were lit, with dozens coming to pray for Holley’s life.

Four days earlier, Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested Friday after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives.

“When officer Holley was shot my stomach dropped, and I wanted officers around the city and the state know that we will stand up with them because they always stand up for us,” said We Back Blue Ambassador Tim Fazenbaker.

The group is calling for the end of violence against police officers, and of calls for defunding police.

“She’s a single mother with 4 children who was ambushed. Why are we not totally outraged by that?” said Melissa Robey of We Back Blue.

Holley is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

“We will do whatever we can by prayer to make sure she pulls through,” Fazenbaker said.