BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Nearly 5,000 free at-home COVID test kits were distributed within minutes Tuesday at 23 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations across Baltimore City.
“We know people need these tests and we are embedded in this city and able to get them into the hands of people,” said Meghan McCorkell, the library’s spokesperson.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigate Deadly Crash
Libraries partnered with the Baltimore City Health Department to distribute up to two test kits per person Tuesday.
“I want to get tested before Christmas because my sister is pregnant,” said Amelia Kaeding, who was among the last to receive a test kit at the Southeast Anchor Branch. “I just want to err on the side of caution.”
The Maryland Department of Health reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases in the past day, by far the most recorded in a 24-hour period. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is now 11.64%, the highest since June 2020.READ MORE: Supporters Of Juvenile Justice Reform Hopeful In Maryland
Anne Arundel County officials Tuesday announced a partnership with local businesses to distribute 100,000 free at-home test kits.
“This is raging through our communities at a faster rate than it ever has,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We have a shortage of test kits and the lines at our testing centers are long.”
Below is a list of Anne Arundel County at-home test kit distribution sites:
- Annapolis Exchange, 1955 Annapolis Exchange, Annapolis. Kits will be available for pickup Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8am-11am. Kits will not be distributed on Friday, Dec. 24.
- Baymeadow parking lot, 6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie. Kits will be available for pickup Tuesdays/Thursdays from 8am-11AM.
- Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits will be distributed from 12noon – 5pm starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the Hotel side of the building.
- Westfield Annapolis, 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis. Kits will be available beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21. For information on the mall’s test kit distribution, visit https://www.westfield.com/annapolis.
- Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office.
- Anne Arundel County Public Libraries. Kits will be distributed at all locations during operating hours.
- Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23.
- Fire Station 33, 15 Central Ave., Glen Burnie
- Fire Station 3, 3123 Riva Rd, Riva
- Fire Station 12, 161 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
- Fire Station 27,3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel
- Anne Arundel County government offices. Kits will be distributed at building security desks from 12pm-4pm on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and 9am-4pm Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Thursday, Dec. 23.
- Heritage Office complex, 2662 Riva Road, Annapolis.
- County Government Building, 1 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis.
- Henry L. Hein Public Service Building, 7480 Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department, which was distributing kits at four locations, said Tuesday it has already run out of supplies.