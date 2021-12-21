BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to treat your taste buds for the holidays? Check out the Christmas Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Baltimore.

The breathtaking view overlooking Baltimore’s harbor is just the icing on the cake, a compliment to the spread that Executive Chef Norma Whitt has prepared.

“Prime rib, lamb, halibut and a shellfish station, plus all your traditional sides,” Whitt explains, and that’s not even listing the various dessert spreads available

Santa and his elves might be busy getting for for Dec. 25, but so is the culinary team at the Four Seasons.

But for your family, It could be a restful morning after opening gifts underneath the Christmas tree.

“That’s what we try to do, we’re welcoming you into our home for Christmas,” Whitt said.

Starting at $125 per person, the brunch includes bottomless mimosas and bellinis. It runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Also at the Four Seasons right now is the Winter Village display and the synthetic ice rink on the fifth floor. For Whitt, it’s a family experience you cannot pass up.

“We have been closed because of (COVID-19), we haven’t been able to feature our Brunch on the Harbor, so we are very excited to welcome you back this year,” she said.

For the hustling and bustling moms and dads out there, why not let someone else cook for a change?

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase ourselves as a culinary team in a hotel, but we can also take great care of our guests,” Whitt said.

Reserve your spot today — just visit the Four Seasons website.