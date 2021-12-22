BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the suspension of programs run by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks through Jan. 31, citing the spread of COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant.

The mayor said he has tasked City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa with putting together a recommendation for a vaccine passport for Baltimore, but no additional details about the passport program were provided Wednesday.

“Let me be very clear, we are experiencing high community transmission,” Scott said. “And we have to do everything in our power, not just as the government and healthcare providers but as a community, to protect our residents, especially those at risk of severe illness.”

The mayor said the city is working with the local health department to distribute at-home test kits to the community. He encouraged residents who plan to travel over the holidays to get tested before and after their trips, though he discouraged them from traveling.

“We all want to be with our loved ones for the holidays, but it is crucial that we do not endanger those we hold dear in our hearts and those in our communities as a whole,” the mayor said.

Among other things, Scott encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the vaccine and the booster shot. He also asked parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It will keep you healthy, it will keep you alive, it will keep you out of our overcrowded hospitals, it will keep you off a ventilator,” the mayor said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.