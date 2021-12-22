BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a letter to Baltimore school leadership, Baltimore Teachers Union President Diamonté Brown called for City Schools to transition to virtual learning starting Wednesday until Jan. 7 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases, by far the most recorded in a 24-hour period. The state's 7-day positivity rate is now 12.15%, the highest since June 2020.
The teachers union said in an announcement that after speaking with Labor Relations and Baltimore City Public School Staff, they are concerned about the lack of preparation and contingency plans in place amid the surge, spurred by the Omicron variant.
During the proposed virtual instruction period, the union suggested several actions:
- On December 23rd teachers should post an asynchronous assignment in the morning. All staff should spend the remainder of the day preparing for virtual instruction to take place, at a minimum, during the week students return, January 3rd through January 7th.
- On January 3rd and 4th City Schools should offer asynchronous instruction, while opening school buildings exclusively for technology distribution, and for administering PCR tests and providing students and families with multiple at-home rapid tests. During this week all air filters and ventilation systems must be checked and changed/upgraded. This past week, school-based staff have reiterated that many air filters and purifiers are in need of further maintenance.
- Upon a contingent return to in-person instruction on January 10th, City Schools should test every student and staff member with a rapid test and a PCR test. Individuals who test positive should not be permitted to stay in school.
“A school-by-school, wait-and-see approach creates crises in schools and confusion across the district. We need district-wide action now,” the union said.
In her letter to City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Board Chair Johnette Richardson, and the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Brown said the school system should work with the city to meet any shortfalls.
“Over winter break my team is prepared to meet with you to work to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Brown said. “If City Schools does not have the supplies necessary to carry out this plan, we urge you to work with Mayor Scott and the Baltimore City Health Department, along with the broader healthcare community, to address and correct any shortages.”