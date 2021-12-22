BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The prayers are loud and clear for a Baltimore City police officer shot in the line of duty last week. As she fights for her life at Shock Trauma Wednesday night, friends and total strangers gathered together showing their support.

Standing at the scene of the crime, neighbors came together in prayer where officer Keona Holley was shot just five days ago

“I am praying for a miracle, I am asking God to put his hands on her heal her. Nobody should go through the holidays without a family member” said neighbor Sharon Cottrell.

For the Curtis Bay community she served, Holley was more than an officer.

“She’s a sister. She’s loved around here” Cottrell said.

“She was way more than a police officer, she was a friend, she was family,” said neighbor, Shante Wells.

Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested Friday after police recovered a vehicle of interest-based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail.

“She was amazing and for something like this to happen to her it’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Wells said.

Her colleagues say they’re heartbroken.

“It affects us all greatly. We’re a big family and we all take the same risk every single day so this really hits home” said Deputy Chief of Patrol Martin Bartness.

Bartness was the commander of education and training when Officer Holley was recruited. He said Holley was a special hire.

“She stood out among hundreds of recruits because of her story her experience growing up in West Baltimore and wanting to serve the city,” he said.

Friends say joining the police force was a lifelong goal for Holley. She took on extra shifts and worked late while raising four children.

“She’s loving, caring, sweet, always has a smile on her face,” Cottrell said.

Together, they’re praying for a miracle.

“We just want to see her smiling face again,” Wells said.