BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered in Baltimore's Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. The injury knocked him out of that game, and he was inactive in Week 15 against Green Bay.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday he doesn’t have any updates on Jackson’s condition.
"That's wait-and-see for all those guys," Harbaugh said. "I mean, every single guy you're going to ask me about is all going to be day by day, and we'll just see where they're at as we go."
Harbaugh was hopeful that Jackson could go against the Packers, but that didn’t end up being the case.
If Jackson is unavailable, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start. Last week, Huntley completed threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Baltimore (8-6) and Cincinnati (8-6) are tied for first place in the AFC North, so Sunday’s game will decide who remains atop the division.