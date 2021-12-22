CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Owings Mills, stabbing death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Owings Mills, authorities said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to Trolod Court, where they found Austin Knee suffering from a stab wound, Baltimore County Police said.

Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case has been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

