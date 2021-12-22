BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Owings Mills, authorities said.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to Trolod Court, where they found Austin Knee suffering from a stab wound, Baltimore County Police said.
Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case has been released.
The stabbing remains under investigation.