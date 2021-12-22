WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Maryland Democratic Congressional Delegation announced on Wednesday the passing of a bipartisan infrastructure law that will allocate $796,122,349 to improve Maryland highways.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will use FY22 federal funding to improve roads and bridges across the state, with an emphasis on job creation, strengthening state infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions.
The law was announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown and Jamie Raskin (all D-M.d.)
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was a long overdue investment in the roads and bridges Marylanders rely on every day,” the lawmakers said. “This new round of federal funding will help to rebuild Maryland’s roads and overall transportation network, cut down on gridlock and pollution and keep drivers and pedestrians safe. Team Maryland is proud to support good-paying union jobs for our state through this funding, and we are looking forward to delivering more of the federal infrastructure resources to our communities from the infrastructure modernization bill that we fought so hard to pass.”
President Biden signed the law last month, sparking the first of five rounds of funding guaranteed by the bipartisan infrastructure law.
This first round will see the funds allocated into nine different programs, including Highway Performance Program, Safety Improvement Program and Carbon Reduction Program.