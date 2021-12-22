BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder.
Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and the full winter gear is needed.
Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north.
A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for now, it looks like there's a better chance that most areas stay dry with a solid layer of clouds.
Beyond Thursday, we will be tracking a warm front that will bring the potential for a couple of showers for Santa. That warm front will also bring a surge of warmth with temperatures on Christmas Day in the upper 50s to 60 degrees!
That is unseasonably warm for this time of year. A few showers will also be possible on Christmas Day, but all will be in the form of rain.
A “White Christmas” simply isn’t in the cards for us this year, but it will be a warm one!