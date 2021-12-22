BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Baltimore, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near the corner of Mosher Street and Myrtle Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: Officials Paint Bleak Picture Of How COVID-19 Surge Could Shape Winter
Patrol officers called to the scene found a man shot multiple times and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.READ MORE: State's Attorney Mosby Says Hogan Is Responsible For City Violence, Calls For Audit Of State Agencies
The man was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: Test Kits Run Out Within Minutes At Baltimore City Libraries, Anne Arundel County Distributing 100K Kits
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.