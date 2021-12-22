BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The losses keep coming this week after the Ravens announced it has added four defensive players to its Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s rematch against the Bengals.

There are now 11 total players on the list.

Safety Geno Stone, Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and practice squad Offensive Tackle David Sharpe were all added Wednesday. Outside Linebacker Daelin Hayes was sprung out of the list and into practice.

We have placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and practice squad OT David Sharpe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OLB Daelin Hayes returned to practice. We also signed C Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. https://t.co/7F4jm7Xv2t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2021

Corner Jimmy Murray was also placed on the practice squad.

Baltimore (8-6) and Cincinnati (8-6) are tied for first place in the AFC North, so Sunday’s game will decide who remains atop the division.

Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status unclear for Sunday’s game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday he doesn’t have any updates on Jackson’s condition.

“That’s wait-and-see for all those guys,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day, and we’ll just see where they’re at as we go.”

Harbaugh was hopeful that Jackson could go against the Packers, but that didn’t end up being the case.