BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader is urging Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19 before meeting with family and friends indoors over the holidays.
"As we move further into the holidays and winter season continues, getting vaccinated, boosted and tested are the most important precautions Marylanders can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and the Delta and Omicron variants," Secretary Schrader said. "Increasing community access to COVID-19 testing remains a priority and we are introducing new initiatives each week. Marylanders getting a COVID-19 test before they visit their family and friends will give them the peace of mind that they can safely enjoy their gatherings."
On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged $100 million in emergency funding to help Maryland hospitals stay afloat amidst the COVID-19 surge.
Gov. Hogan outlined other actions the state is taking to increase COVID-19 testing, including:
- Working to increase weekly vaccine test shipments
- Gathering resources from the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force to offer testing at vaccine clinics in vulnerable communities
- Employing the Maryland National Guard to provide support needed to expand testing sites and hours
Those looking to get tested can find one of Maryland's 310 testing locations at COVIDtest.Maryland.gov.
MDH also currently operates three free testing sites, The Annapolis Testing Site, The State Center Vaccination and Testing Site and The Prince George’s County Testing and Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Site.