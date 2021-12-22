BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo just opened up a Breakfast With Animals 2022 tour date, allowing guests to get up close with their favorite animals.
Participants can have breakfast with a variety of animals, including penguins, chimpanzees, giraffes, lions and elephants.
Tickets include the meal, zoo admission, chats with the zookeeper, enrichment activities and an animal plush.
Members of the zoo can pick up tickets for $65, while non-members pay $75.
Tickets sell very quickly, as this is one of the Maryland Zoo's most popular events of the year.
Tickets can be purchased on their website here.