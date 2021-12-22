BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Less than two hours after an attempted ATM theft in Towson on Loch Raven Boulevard, an ATM was successfully stolen along the same road in Baltimore early this morning, police said.
Baltimore County Police said they responded around 3 a.m. to an attempted burglary near Loch Raven and Goucher Boulevard, where they learned a vehicle was seen reversing into a location multiple times. They were unable to get in, and left the scene, police said.
Less than two hours later, at 4:30 a.m., Baltimore City police responded to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Loch Raven Boulevard, where a white van was reportedly used to smash into a location and the suspects successfully took an ATM machine.
Police said the van was last seen fleeing on Loch Raven Boulevard.
The two smash and grabs are the latest in a string of ATM thefts spanning months in the area.