BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley has died after she was removed from life support, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday.

Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The mother of four was working overtime on the shift, according to police.

Two men were arrested the next day after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail. The suspects, Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, also face murder charges in the death of Justin Johnson, a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed hours after Holley was shot.

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together,” said Commissioner Harrison.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Keona Holley, a devoted public servant who worked selflessly to protect our community,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city. I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

Holley joined the force in 2019.

Signal 13, a nonprofit foundation that financially supports Baltimore officers in need, is providing assistance to Holley’s family. To donate on their website, click on the “Donate” button and designate your donation to the family by writing “In support of Officer Holley” in the notes box or in the memo field of a written check.