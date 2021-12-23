BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s fifth sportsbook opened Thursday after Hollywood Casino in Perryville received approval from regulators to take bets.
The casino, a few miles from the Delaware border, held a grand opening after successfully completing two days of trial runs under the supervision of Maryland Lottery officials.
The MGM National Harbor casino in Oxon Hill opened the first legal sportsbook in Maryland on Dec. 9; since then , casinos in Baltimore, Hanover and Berlin have also followed suit.
The casinos are among 17 entities across Maryland that were designated in state law as locations that would be authorized to operate sportsbooks once they cleared regulatory hurdles.
There is a 15% state tax on the revenue, which is projected to total about $100 million annually once sports betting is fully operational, with about $15 million for the state and $85 million for the businesses.