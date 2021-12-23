BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore’s star quarterback has not practiced since suffering a sprained ankle in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, an injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not speculate Wednesday when asked about Jackson’s status, calling it a “wait-and-see” situation.

“That’s wait-and-see for all those guys,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I mean, every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day, and we’ll just see where they’re at as we go.”

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would get the start if Jackson is unable to play on Sunday.

Huntley has impressed in Jackson’s absence, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee), safety Brandon Stephens (illness), and guard Ben Powers (foot) also missed Thursday’s practice.

It was a rest day for tight end Nick Boyle, tackle Alejandro Villaneuva, and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerback Tavon Young were limited Thursday.

Baltimore (8-6) and Cincinnati (8-6) are tied for first place in the AFC North, so Sunday’s game will decide who remains atop the division.