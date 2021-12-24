CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore City Fire Department, Loch Raven

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore family lost nearly everything they had when their Loch Raven home caught fire on Christmas Eve, Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said.

“Fortunately, they are all safe, but they lost their home and almost all of their belongings in the blaze,” he said. “My heart goes out to them as they process this and begin to rebuild.”

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: A Mild Christmas Eve Followed By A Warmer Christmas

The city firefighters union reported the fire shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, saying crews found flames coming from the Lydonlea Way home upon arrival.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 12-Year-Old

The union said the city fire department is “operating at very dangerous staffing levels, not only for our members but for the citizens as well.”

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

MORE NEWS: 'A Dedicated Servant': Baltimore Ravens Salute Slain Police Officer Keona Holley

Conway said his office is working with the Loch Raven Improvement Association to support the family.

CBS Baltimore Staff