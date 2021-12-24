BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore family lost nearly everything they had when their Loch Raven home caught fire on Christmas Eve, Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said.

“Fortunately, they are all safe, but they lost their home and almost all of their belongings in the blaze,” he said. “My heart goes out to them as they process this and begin to rebuild.”

The city firefighters union reported the fire shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, saying crews found flames coming from the Lydonlea Way home upon arrival.

The union said the city fire department is “operating at very dangerous staffing levels, not only for our members but for the citizens as well.”

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

🔥DWELLING FIRE🔥

Conway said his office is working with the Loch Raven Improvement Association to support the family.