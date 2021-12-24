TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — All in-person programs and events at Baltimore County Public Libraries will be suspended, effective Monday, until further notice due to the COVID-19 surge, Baltimore County officials said Thursday.
Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual, library officials said. The online schedule will be updated.
Hours at the branches, with the exception of the holidays, will remain the same.
The library is also out of its allotment of COVID-19 test kits for distribution.
Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual—please bear with us as the program schedule at https://t.co/034l9pg2Pz is updated.
— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) December 23, 2021
With the exception of our holiday hours (pinned to the top of @bcplinfo page), library operating hours will remain the same.
While we were recently able to serve as a distribution point for COVID-19 test kits, there are no kits remaining in branches at this time.
— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) December 23, 2021
Should the library receive additional kits from Baltimore County’s Department of Health and Human Services next week, we will update this page with a distribution date asap.
Wishing everyone a happy, safe and healthy holiday weekend.
— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) December 23, 2021