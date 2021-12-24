BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens could be down two quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice Friday and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley missed practice with an unspecified illness. Both are listed as questionable.

If Jackson and Huntley are unable to play, third-stringer Josh Johnson would be in line to start.

Johnson, a seven-year NFL veteran, was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad earlier this month.

The 35-year-old journeyman has played for six different NFL teams, seeing the most action during his rookie season in 2009 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That season, Johnson started four games for the Bucs, completing 63 passes for 685 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jackson hasn’t practiced or played since suffering a sprained ankle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Filling in for Jackson, Huntley threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay, adding 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Citing a source, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport described Huntley’s illness as being unrelated to COVID-19.

#Ravens QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley did not practice today with a non-COVID illness, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) are listed as doubtful after missing Friday’s practice, and guard Ben Powers is out.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) did not practice and are considered questionable.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) and safety Brandon Stephens (illness) were questionable after they were limited in practice.