Maryland-Loyola Game Canceled Due To COVID-19The University of Maryland men's basketball game against Loyola has been canceled.

Analysis: 2 Go Or Not 2 Go For 2-Pointers Is The Question2 go or not 2 go. That is the question Ravens coach John Harbaugh has faced twice lately, and many times in the past. It's one that fellow AFC North coach Mike Tomlin of the Steelers — yes, two of the NFL's best sideline men — also has been asked a bunch.

Next Man Up? Jackson & Huntley Questionable For Sunday After Missing PracticeThe Baltimore Ravens could be down two quarterbacks heading into Sunday's game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley Giving Ravens Reasons To Believe In HimThe Baltimore Ravens are preparing for what's almost certainly the most important game of their season so far — a showdown at Cincinnati, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.